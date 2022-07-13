×

Leisure

‘It’s been a long time coming’ — Ntsiki Mazwai chats about her new podcast

“I know I have the gift and ability to make people talk, provoke situations and to shift room. I always wanted a platform where I could do that in a healthy way.”

13 July 2022
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist

Ntsiki Mazwai says it took her three years to put together her next project that she feels has been a long time coming. 

Though its been in the pipeline for that long she tells TshisaLIVE she feels now is the Right time to launch her podcast dubbed Unpopular Opinion that's set to air this Thursday. ..

