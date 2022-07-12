'What a beautiful soul' — Tributes pour in for 'City Ses'la' star Busisiwe Lurayi

Tributes have been pouring in for How To Ruin Christmas actress Busisiwe Lurayi whose death sent shock waves across Mzansi since the news broke on Monday morning.
The owner of Eye Media Artists, Brian Makau, and her manager confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.
“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday.”
The star was part of the returning cast of How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower, which is billed to air later this year.
Before Busisiwe died, production had already started and was set to be another jam-packed and drama-filled season of the show.
Media personalities, actors and fans flooded social media with tributes to the star who was praised for her stellar performances dating back as far as Sokhulu & Partners and City Ses'La.
“Yhu. Busi. I was a fan fan fan. Going to get on my knees and pray for those around her. Didn’t know her personally, but you know where the sun shines and she shone. Condolences,” tweeted Anele Mdoda
“What a beautiful soul. What a talent. It's with a heavy heart to announce the passing of this amazing talent Busi Lurayi @busi_lurayi her death was confirmed ... yesterday. The family has asked for space to deal [with it] and further details will be shared. Thanks for your talent my queen,” wrote Zola Hashatsi.
The TV channel and production company behind her latest offering as Tumi Sello on How to Ruin Christmas shared their statements with TshisaLIVE.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Busi Lurayi and send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” said a spokesperson for Netflix SA.
“All of us on the production of How To Ruin Christmas are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved colleague Busi Lurayi. She is an exceptional talent who was in the prime of her career. Her passing is a huge loss not only for us but for SA’s creative industry and all her fans as a whole,” said Burnt Onion Productions.
'What a beautiful soul' — Tributes pour in for 'City Ses'la' star Busisiwe Lurayi
