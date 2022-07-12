Kelly Khumalo shares 'prophetic vision': 'Everything ungodly will perish'

Kelly Khumalo has shared a message that she claims God wants her to deliver.
The singer and reality TV star took to her Instagram saying last Sunday she was overcome by a power which spoke to her for two hours addressing the things he's not happy about.
In the post Kelly said the message involved the justice system, the Ukraine war, poverty, price hikes for food and petrol which she saw in a vision.
“This is not just about SA but the whole world. False political leaders will go down, pharmaceutical companies who are making money out of making God's people sick will go down, questionable justice systems will go down, false prophets, witch doctors and priests will go down, unfaithful husbands and wives will go down, ungodly parents and children will go down, false monarchy will go down, anything and everything that is ungodly will perish,
“May our God cover us through this drastic change. Those who must step down must do it now before they are wiped out.” she said.
Watch the full video below:
This is not the first time Kelly has shared a message of this kind.
In April 2020, Kelly shared an emotional video of herself — which she's since deleted — saying she couldn't stop crying after being “summoned” to relay a message to the world.
“I have been asked to ask you, all of you — I don’t care which part of the world you’re at. I’ve been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation.
“I’m just asking all of you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation,” she said.
