DJ Zinhle said she is all good with the drama that tweeps are trying to bring in her space.
Taking her to her Twitter timeline recently, the businesswoman responded to trolls who were “dissing” her for the love she showed her ex AKA's current girlfriend.
“This video is not fun, people prefer hate and bitterness between women for their own entertainment ... It’s not gonna be us. Our family is good. Sorry to disappoint.”
Her sorry-not-sorry attitude came after tweeps saw a clip where she and rapper Nadia Nakai, AKA's girlfriend, shared a hug on stage.
In a separate tweet replying to a tweep who praised their co-parenting, the mother of two said change was necessary.
“It’s gonna take time to unlearn old habits. Change is uncomfortable but necessary. I can only be accountable to my kids, not Twitter.”
In the clip the pair can be seen dancing and sharing laughs with their daughter and her friends who were attending her party.
'Our family is good' — DJ Zinhle won’t be dragged in messy drama
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
DJ Zinhle said she is all good with the drama that tweeps are trying to bring in her space.
Taking her to her Twitter timeline recently, the businesswoman responded to trolls who were “dissing” her for the love she showed her ex AKA's current girlfriend.
“This video is not fun, people prefer hate and bitterness between women for their own entertainment ... It’s not gonna be us. Our family is good. Sorry to disappoint.”
Her sorry-not-sorry attitude came after tweeps saw a clip where she and rapper Nadia Nakai, AKA's girlfriend, shared a hug on stage.
In a separate tweet replying to a tweep who praised their co-parenting, the mother of two said change was necessary.
“It’s gonna take time to unlearn old habits. Change is uncomfortable but necessary. I can only be accountable to my kids, not Twitter.”
In the clip the pair can be seen dancing and sharing laughs with their daughter and her friends who were attending her party.
Coming to the DJ's defence was TV and radio presenter Anele Mdoda, who chipped in after Zinhle was again trolled, together with AKA, at their daughter's birthday celebration.
“Can we make sure we don’t send any more kids into the world who either wish their parent had made it easier for the other parent to parent, or another child who cannot see an ounce of what was good of their parents together? Kids must know they were the best part of a passed union,” tweeted Anele.
Zinhle had the streets in meltdown mode recently after she sent a Father's Day message to her baby daddy. While some defended her, others questioned why she was posting AKA while in a relationship with Murdah Bongz.
“To those who are defending me, please rest now. It’s really OK. Whatever happens I’ll still have two baby daddies, so basically there’s no point,” she tweeted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure