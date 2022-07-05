Mohale Motaung chats about fashion collaboration with Inga Atelier and owning his shine

Media personality and businessman Mohale Motaung shared a giggle when I reminded him he used to be a little shy.

And I asked him if South Africans are witnessing him coming into his own with the ventures that have kept him busy and, one announcement at a time, Mzansi gets to see a glimpse of who the personality is and what he is capable of.

He is the ambassador of multiple brands, radio presenter and now a full blown businessman.

He recently launched the “Sebata Tote Bag” — a collaboration between Elahom and Inga Atelier.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at Greyville during the biggest horse racing on the social calendar where entertainment and fashion meet, Mohale said for his next venture he needed to make sure he knew what he was getting himself into.

“I'm having a collaboration with Inga Atelier. They make leather goods from belts to bags to hats and everything leather. The idea came about because I'm always carrying a bag all the time and I've always wanted to sort of create my own masterpiece of what I think is a carry all bag for males specifically, because a lot of males don't want to carry bags specifically because they associate a bag to females, so its kind of cool to create things that males can also carry and use.”

Though he didn't want to spill the beans yet on the when and how of the brand that will be making a grand entrance, he did say he was studying the trends and business at his own pace.

“Definitely I would be venturing into more fashion items. I'm just starting slowly to test the markets and how they'll receive it and if I get the green light I'll go all the way.”

The media personality said through this new baby the consumers will see brand Mohale Motaung.