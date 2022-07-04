×

Leisure

SNAPS | Who brought the honey? Most talked about SA celeb looks from Durban July 2022

By Constance Gaanakgomo and Chrizelda Kekana - 04 July 2022
Musician Sithelo Shozi dazzled at the 2022 Durban July.
Image: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi via Nkanyiso Nqhome

While winter and load-shedding left many South Africans stuck at home wrapped in their blankies and onesies for warmth, Mzansi celebs, fashionistas and celeb-wannabes were out and about at the 2022 Durban July.

The event, which is back after a two-year break thanks to Covid-19, aimed to remind SA why it has always been referred to as one of the most anticipated events on the social calendar

With the theme “bring the honey”, celebs ran with the theme and descended on Durban to show off.

While celebs interpretations of the theme obviously differed, it was musician and DJ Sithelo Shozi who landed in the top ten of the SA Twitter trends for her look.

The musician, who was dressed in a silver, sparkly, embroidery number by Owethu Sidoyi, ticked all the boxes for most tweeps.

On her Instagram, sis gave a brief explanation of how she interpreted the theme. Sis heard “bring the honey” and said, “It's money, honey.”

Here is how Sithelo looked:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, as she walked about in a short white number with small flowers and a high-tea sort of hat, media personality Minnie Dlamini shared her excitement at finally being back at the July.

“I've done the July since I was a kid, growing up in Durban the event is probably one of the best that the city hosts. Covid-19 is out, we don't need to wear masks and I couldn't be happier to be back. Everyone is here and it's just really great to catch up and to be out and about.”

Talking about her look, Minnie said she wanted to go back to the old-school style and channel how the women of past fashion eras used to dress up for the (horses) races.

“I really wanted to go back to the old-school, classic race looks, [my outfit] is inspired by how ladies used to dress for the races ... Hence the fascinator hat ... I really wanted to look royal, regal and classy and of course, keeping with the theme, I included a subtle flower print.”

Minnie said she leant towards her classy side on Saturday, because she felt like she's been giving a lot of sexy looks.

Check out Minnie's interpretation of the theme below:

Here are some of the other looks that left tongues wagging on the socials:

