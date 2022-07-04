SNAPS | Who brought the honey? Most talked about SA celeb looks from Durban July 2022
While winter and load-shedding left many South Africans stuck at home wrapped in their blankies and onesies for warmth, Mzansi celebs, fashionistas and celeb-wannabes were out and about at the 2022 Durban July.
The event, which is back after a two-year break thanks to Covid-19, aimed to remind SA why it has always been referred to as one of the most anticipated events on the social calendar
With the theme “bring the honey”, celebs ran with the theme and descended on Durban to show off.
While celebs interpretations of the theme obviously differed, it was musician and DJ Sithelo Shozi who landed in the top ten of the SA Twitter trends for her look.
The musician, who was dressed in a silver, sparkly, embroidery number by Owethu Sidoyi, ticked all the boxes for most tweeps.
On her Instagram, sis gave a brief explanation of how she interpreted the theme. Sis heard “bring the honey” and said, “It's money, honey.”
Here is how Sithelo looked:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, as she walked about in a short white number with small flowers and a high-tea sort of hat, media personality Minnie Dlamini shared her excitement at finally being back at the July.
“I've done the July since I was a kid, growing up in Durban the event is probably one of the best that the city hosts. Covid-19 is out, we don't need to wear masks and I couldn't be happier to be back. Everyone is here and it's just really great to catch up and to be out and about.”
Talking about her look, Minnie said she wanted to go back to the old-school style and channel how the women of past fashion eras used to dress up for the (horses) races.
“I really wanted to go back to the old-school, classic race looks, [my outfit] is inspired by how ladies used to dress for the races ... Hence the fascinator hat ... I really wanted to look royal, regal and classy and of course, keeping with the theme, I included a subtle flower print.”
Minnie said she leant towards her classy side on Saturday, because she felt like she's been giving a lot of sexy looks.
Check out Minnie's interpretation of the theme below:
Media personality @MinnieDlamini 's interpretation of this year's theme: Show me the Honey. The personality is dressed by Jessica Jane#durbanjuly2022 pic.twitter.com/oXb6IkiS9c— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
Here are some of the other looks that left tongues wagging on the socials:
Radio Personality Ayanda MVP is also here at the #durbanjuly2022 pic.twitter.com/EzjMVtANUE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
Musician and actress Nandi Madida on that Show me the Honey tip!— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
Dressed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion House#durbanjuly2022#HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/wvQ7IPrbHs
The Queen who owns her throne media personality @Boity who told TshisaLIVE she was going for luxury and elegance with her number that was designed by Keys Fashion House.#durbanjuly2022#HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/oYgL5COK64— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
Businesswoman and Miss SA 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala told TshisaLIVE she was excited to be up and about in Durban. It took two weeks for her designer to put this look together. #durbanjuly2022 pic.twitter.com/XprxdDXHyL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
Gomora actress and musician Thembi Seete dressed by Scalo Designs#durbanjuly2022#HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/9WKHirs2cY— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
As the official horse racing has kicked off for this year's Hollywood Bets Durban July Nadia Jaftha sizzles in this Show me the Honey inspired look.#durbanjuly2022#HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/SU7eqHXe2c— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
Spotted: Media personality Mohale Motaung at the Hollywood Bets Durban July.#durbanjuly2022 #HDJ2022 pic.twitter.com/eKmkVzCZXb— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 2, 2022
