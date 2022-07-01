Mpho 'Popps' shares his excitement at being Khanyi Mbau’s roast master

Comedian and actor Mpho “Popps” Modikoane says he is going to come out guns blazing against the panellists on the Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau.

The roast is the first of its kind to air on Comedy Central Africa in August 2022.

The media personality and actress, who was a panellist in the 2014 roast with Kenny Kunene, makes a comeback as the first black woman to be roasted.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the entertainer described what he was feeling in the way only a comedian could.

“I feel honoured, I feel like a legend, I feel like how CEOs feel when they get promoted to the position of CEO. I feel like the day Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president, the feeling he felt is what I'm feeling right now.

“I feel like the driver of a seven-seater SUV, you know when everyone is in the car with you but you are driving. I feel amazing. I can't explain it, it's a great feeling to be chosen as the roast master just that word 'master' means so many things. Just to be chosen as a master of the roast and not just any roast, the first roast in the history of the roast franchise were we are gonna roast a black woman, so it feels amazing to be a part of such a historical moment.”