WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with his brand
Nota responded and ended up on the Twitter trends because of his tweet.
Tweeps reached far into the archives to bring back into conversation a “dig” DJ Black Coffee took at music exec Nota Baloyi, where the DJ said he would never trust a guy calling himself “The Authority” to handle his brand.
Back in 2021, during a video podcast interview with rapper Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini, world-renowned DJ and producer Black Coffee explained the importance of trusting the right people with your brand as an artist.
“I'm gonna mention names and when I look at this guy ... he calls himself “The Authority” (Nota) ... when I look at him, as a person, I wouldn't want to be managed by a guy like that.
“You can get a guy like that to manage you but you are not aware of his persona. And you give him your entire brand and you don’t know the conversations. You don’t know how he’s treating your clients and everyone who’s making you money. I’m saying these are the mistakes we make.”
At the time, the Twitter streets were left chaotic after Coffee's utterances and later it emerged that Nota had DM'ed Nasty C, telling him that he's instructed his lawyers to ensure that the episode be taken down because he found its content to be defamatory.
However, the full episode is still up on YouTube. You can watch it here.
On Wednesday, the video surfaced again on Twitter thanks to an entertainment vlogger.
Black Coffee says he wouldn't trust Nota with managing his brand. pic.twitter.com/J68UymaYxY— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 29, 2022
More than the “dig” at Nota, Black Coffee shared a lot of wisdom in the interview about taking care of the business side of music.
Even though the video is old, it still got reactions.
Here are some of the tweets below:
Nota is in the comments wilding and shooting from the hip proving Black Coffee is right about what he said here. Nota is good for the streets though don’t get me wrong but managing certain brands requires decorum & not stooping low everytime. Nota is our Julius Malema lol😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XL1SvfXfT7— Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) June 29, 2022
Black coffee: i wouldn't wanna be managed by this Nota guy— KREED (@Real_Kreed) June 29, 2022
Nasty C and Scoop: pic.twitter.com/cnTVFhZdK2
Ithink he responded about this😂😂It's an old interview he knows it, but ke vele we talkn about Nota here, his pride won't let him slide from this pic.twitter.com/GzsJCzE2uK— yzee_melodious👣 (@Yzee_Melodious) June 29, 2022
Going through the timeline and seeing the mess with Nota and Black Coffee -this video came to mind: pic.twitter.com/AILhbqzDpt— Dzaddy (@ThisIsMduh) June 29, 2022
As predicted by tweeps, Nota did not leave the video lying down. The music exec, knowing very well that the video is old, still responded after a tweep tagged him.
“He should worry about managing his hand, being a good father and not me managing his brand... [He's in] his late 40s and he doesn’t have my accolades or my record sales,” wrote Nota in a tweet, before he hurled insults at Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini.
His response saw him land on the Twitter trends list.