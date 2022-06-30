WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with his brand

Tweeps reached far into the archives to bring back into conversation a “dig” DJ Black Coffee took at music exec Nota Baloyi, where the DJ said he would never trust a guy calling himself “The Authority” to handle his brand.

Back in 2021, during a video podcast interview with rapper Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini, world-renowned DJ and producer Black Coffee explained the importance of trusting the right people with your brand as an artist.

“I'm gonna mention names and when I look at this guy ... he calls himself “The Authority” (Nota) ... when I look at him, as a person, I wouldn't want to be managed by a guy like that.

“You can get a guy like that to manage you but you are not aware of his persona. And you give him your entire brand and you don’t know the conversations. You don’t know how he’s treating your clients and everyone who’s making you money. I’m saying these are the mistakes we make.”

At the time, the Twitter streets were left chaotic after Coffee's utterances and later it emerged that Nota had DM'ed Nasty C, telling him that he's instructed his lawyers to ensure that the episode be taken down because he found its content to be defamatory.

However, the full episode is still up on YouTube. You can watch it here.

On Wednesday, the video surfaced again on Twitter thanks to an entertainment vlogger.