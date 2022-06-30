REVIEW | Relationships explored through dance
Blending contemporary dance with theatre, May I Have This Dance is an intricate and delicate exploration of the human condition and psyche.
This new production showing at the National Arts Festival and presented by The Outlore, follows the life of a modern-day couple as they navigate complex issues of childhood trauma, romantic relationships and communication or lack thereof...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.