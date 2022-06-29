×

Leisure

Joyce Skefu thankful for support while she recovers from a stroke

By Joy Mphande - 29 June 2022
Joyce Skefu is recovering well after suffering a mild stroke.
Image: Instagram/ Joyce Skefu

Joyce Skefu says she's getting stronger by the day while on her road to recovery after suffering a mild stroke.

The veteran actress, popularly known for her role as Maletsatsi on Scandal!, took to her timeline to share an update after revealing the news in March this year.

"Good day, beautiful friends. I hope you're well. I miss you. I just want to say thank you for your support. There's no smooth life storms and waves happen, but they are nothing. It's just a distraction. In your path all this happening is pushed by the wind.

"Speak to the wind, command with the authority and declare with power of God in you and prevail. I bless you, I am grateful I am getting stronger daily. Love," she wrote.

Award-winning musician Lira suffered a stroke earlier this year while in Germany for a performance and said her ability to communicate had been affected.

She said she is now able to talk, read and write thanks to the many prayers and treatment by the best medical team.

"Yesterday marked three months since I had a stroke. I’ve made such awesome progress.  I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God.

"Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, although I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me  makes me emotional. I am doing so well. With much love."

