Here's why Sjava used sign language on his ‘Umcebo’ music video

Musician Sjava has opened up about why he wanted a sign language interpreter on his Umcebo music video.

Speaking on King David Studio recently, the award-winning musician said he felt the hearing impaired were missing out on his music.

“I felt like there is so much they miss out on in terms of what I’m saying. I had a girl who is deaf when I was staying in Melville. Trusts me, she had a sound system, she had all the CDs. She would play music, and from the vibration she caught the beat. She would watch but wouldn't know what was being said, and I would always explain it to her.

“That’s when I realised there is a community out there that really deserves to hear these stories, that deserves to hear these messages. I got in touch with [translator] sis Fortune, and I said this is the idea I have. She said 'no problem'. She came through, and she does that most of the time. Sometimes when I’m performing she comes and translates."