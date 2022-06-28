REVIEW | ‘The Absolutely Mental Magic Show’ just gets better

Premium Annelisa Swana

Digital reporter



You may have seen them on Britain’s Got Talent or even the Romanian version but now you can catch them live at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.



Mentalist and magician Brendon Peel and escapologist Li Lau have brought The Absolutely Mental Magic Show to Frontier county with its combination of mentalism, sideshow, daring feats and illusion...