From performing for free to walking away with two awards : Makhadzi is grateful for it all

Makhadzi has come a long way from performing for free two years ago to walking away with two awards at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards this past weekend.

Makhadzi walked away with the Favourite Music Artist or Group and Song of the Year awards for her hit song Ghanama featuring Prince Benza on Saturday night.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the hit maker said she hopes her story will inspire others.

“Two years ago I asked and begged to perform at the DstvMVCAs for free, that was my chance for SA to at least know there is a girl called Makhadzi. Jikijiki, here I am collecting awards. I cannot thank my fans enough for this and next month I have a tour in [the] UK”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Makhadzi said A world tour has come at the right time.