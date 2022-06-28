From performing for free to walking away with two awards : Makhadzi is grateful for it all
Makhadzi has come a long way from performing for free two years ago to walking away with two awards at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards this past weekend.
Makhadzi walked away with the Favourite Music Artist or Group and Song of the Year awards for her hit song Ghanama featuring Prince Benza on Saturday night.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the hit maker said she hopes her story will inspire others.
“Two years ago I asked and begged to perform at the DstvMVCAs for free, that was my chance for SA to at least know there is a girl called Makhadzi. Jikijiki, here I am collecting awards. I cannot thank my fans enough for this and next month I have a tour in [the] UK”.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Makhadzi said A world tour has come at the right time.
“No, I didn’t intentionally set it out, the opportunity came at the right time. I’m definitely ready and excited to be honest. Travelling around the world has always been something that I’ve wanted to do. To be able to do what I love and travel is a dream for me.
Makhadzi said if you told her 15 years ago that this was how her life would be, she wouldn’t have believed it.
“I could never have imagined it but I’m extremely grateful. I am definitely going to be making more music. I’m looking forward to investing in my businesses. I still have other business that I’m working towards so, when the time is right, I will venture into those too.”
