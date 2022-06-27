REVIEW | Vincent van Gogh brought back to life through music
The life and times of famed Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh is skilfully portrayed through musical theatre with the Wela Kapela Productions presentation, Vincent, showing at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
Narrating the story of the impasto painter who struggled with mental anguish throughout his life is skilfully showcased by Daniel Anderson who captivates the audience with his well-trained voice...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.