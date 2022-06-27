REVIEW | Vincent van Gogh brought back to life through music

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



The life and times of famed Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh is skilfully portrayed through musical theatre with the Wela Kapela Productions presentation, Vincent, showing at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.



Narrating the story of the impasto painter who struggled with mental anguish throughout his life is skilfully showcased by Daniel Anderson who captivates the audience with his well-trained voice...