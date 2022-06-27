REVIEW | Hardships and heartache in ‘Ward 13’

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A woman trapped in a seemingly loveless relationship with a man who did not even bother visiting her in hospital while she was in labour and the angst of reality in Thembisa Hospital paints a disturbing picture of reality for many women in SA in thought-provoking narrative Ward 13.



As the name suggests, Ward 13 is not the pleasant environment which most maternity wards should be but rather a stark look at the disconnection of relationships with people one holds near and dear...