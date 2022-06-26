SNAPS | Inside Kwesta's second marriage proposal to Yolanda
Rapper Kwesta recently proved he's a romantic at heart when he surprised his wife Yolanda with her dream marriage proposal.
Yolanda documented the moments on her Instagram, expressing how her hubby and his “co-conspirators” totally blindsided her.
She walked into the venue to find all their closest friends with red roses for her. Yolanda got teary as she accepted the roses from the likes of Thabsie, Yanga Chief and Asanda Sibiya.
The intimate do was held at The Giglio Boutique Hotel and everyone dressed to the nines to watch Kwesta give the mother of his two daughters the wedding proposal she's always dreamt of.
“If there’s a question of my heart, you’ve got it @kwestadakar. I’d marry you over and over again my love. Thank you to everyone that helped make my husband’s surprise proposal possible! Thank you to all my friends who pulled through and kept this a secret. I love you guys!”
While Kwesta stopped at nothing to make the surprise proposal everything Yolanda ever wanted, the pair have already been married for over three years and have been together over a decade.
The proposal had their couple's fans wondering if Kwesta and Yolanda were simply renewing their vows or if there had been an issue with their initial nuptials. However, Yolanda took to her IG stories to give context and share why her hubby proposed again.
“Since you guys love context so much, I am Zulu so my husband honoured my parents when he asked for my hand many years ago. He sent a letter and paid lobola. Then he gave me the ring. Years later he did the membeso,umbondo, white wedding and umabo. Last night was him giving me the proposal he feels I never got. That's all. We are married,” Yolanda explained.
Here are some of the snaps from the surprise proposal:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.