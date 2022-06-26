SNAPS | Inside Kwesta's second marriage proposal to Yolanda

Rapper Kwesta recently proved he's a romantic at heart when he surprised his wife Yolanda with her dream marriage proposal.

Yolanda documented the moments on her Instagram, expressing how her hubby and his “co-conspirators” totally blindsided her.

She walked into the venue to find all their closest friends with red roses for her. Yolanda got teary as she accepted the roses from the likes of Thabsie, Yanga Chief and Asanda Sibiya.

The intimate do was held at The Giglio Boutique Hotel and everyone dressed to the nines to watch Kwesta give the mother of his two daughters the wedding proposal she's always dreamt of.

“If there’s a question of my heart, you’ve got it @kwestadakar. I’d marry you over and over again my love. Thank you to everyone that helped make my husband’s surprise proposal possible! Thank you to all my friends who pulled through and kept this a secret. I love you guys!”