Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people'

“I am always concerned with how people feel and that spoke to me.”

By Constance Gaanakgomo -

Seasoned broadcaster and musician Unathi Nkayi has deleted an Instagram post after people reached out to her saying the post “was hurtful to the people of Eswatini”.



This after Unathi posted a picture of herself posing next to the Queen Mother of Eswatini after she spent the weekend with the royal family for a wedding she was attending...