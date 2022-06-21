Trevor Noah reveals he's on the fence about having kids
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is never one to enjoy the spotlight on his love life and in an interview on 60 Minutes the star replied by saying “maybe” when asked about having a girlfriend before bursting into laughter.
The comedian was a guest on the CBS show and the clip was uploaded on Sunday on YouTube where he was interviewed by Lesley Stahl.
The comedian was then asked about his love life in front of his two friends David Kibuuka and Ryan Harduth. David — who also works on The Daily Show said Trevor was a “great boyfriend” to his girlfriend.
Trevor also revealed he was on the fence about having children.
“Sometimes I will meet kids who make me go, ‘I want a kid’. And then sometimes I’ll meet children where I go, ‘I hope that my sperm doesn’t do anything because this person is a terror’.”
Watch video below:
It was recently reported that the SA-born comedian is single after breaking up with his long-time girlfriend, actress Minka Kelly.
This according to a source who exclusively told E! News that it is “100% over” between the two stars after dating for two years.
The couple, who reportedly separated and got back together again, have been “broken up for a while” because they weren't on the same page.
Trevor spoke about marriage and cohabiting in 2019, telling The Howard Stern Show he is a big advocate of not living together, even if you are married.
“I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're in a marriage ... I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is caused by this cohabiting bull**** that people believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.”
He added he doesn't believe in openly displaying his bae and prefers to keep his love life private.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.