Black Coffee celebrates Drake’s album becoming the 'biggest dance album in Apple music history'

Drake's seventh studio album set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green which has his son Esona Tyolo also listed as a co-producer.

Hip Hop DX reported that Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history breaking the record for first-day streams worldwide.

Drake currently holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, while 2018’s Scorpion is the second biggest album by first-day streams worldwide.

Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide, with Girls Want Girls.