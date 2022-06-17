×

LOL! Tweeps roast AKA’s prawn curry and compare his cooking to Mboweni’s

By Joy Mphande - 17 June 2022
Rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes stuns food critics with his attempt at a prawn curry.
Image: Alon Skuy

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes' cooking has come under scrutiny after he shared his attempt at a prawn curry. 

The rapper recently shared images of his cooking process on his Instagram stories, adding garlic and herb butter, beef and onion soup, water and his “secret surprise” ingredient,  Hennessy cognac.

A Twitter user took to the timeline to react to his post.

Take a look at the images below:

Weighing in on his culinary skills, tweeps compared AKA to former finance minister Tito Mboweni, who frequently gets the stick from critics online when sharing his home-cooked meals.

See some reactions below:

Despite the constant backlash, the former minister continues to share his cooking processes and final results on social media. 

Recently he shared pictures of himself  attempting to cook chicken curry. 

It was an enjoyable cooking journey. Thanks for being part of it. It lightens up these difficult times. Sharp.”

While tweeps have called for celebrity chefs to step in and assist, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana is convinced the former finance minister's cooking is improving day by day. 

“OK Mzansi, let’s be fair. The former finance minister’s cooking is improving drastically.  You gotta have ‘faith’. No need for intervention from me any more. Besides the size of garlic and onion, give him some kudos please bahlali. He’s really trying and improving,” she wrote on Instagram.

Most Read