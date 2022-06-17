DJ Black Coffee makes SA proud after he produces three of Drake’s new songs

Grammy Award winner DJ Black Coffee left South Africans gushing over him after he topped the Twitter trends when fans realised he was one of the executive producers and writers on rapper Drake's latest project, Honestly, Nevermind.

If “let your work do the talking” was a person, it would certainly be Black Coffee as the DJ and producer didn't bother blowing his own horn about being part of Drake's production team.

However, he did take to social media to gush about his son Esona, who is also named on Drake's album.

“So proud of this guy,” Black Coffee captioned a snap of his son with a heart emoji.