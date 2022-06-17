Acclaimed festival offers platform for all dance genres

The Port Elizabeth Dance Festival invites dance studios from across the Eastern Cape to join in the festivities when it returns to the Savoy Theatre for its 41st edition in August.

Dancers will be assessed by internationally acclaimed choreographer Marlin Zoutman.

Zoutman has, for the past 18 years, been shaping the lives of children and adults through dance.

With extensive international dancing experience, his training consists of contemporary, African, tap, jazz, horton, ballet, hip hop, pantsula and gumboot.

A graduate of the University of Cape Town where he received his Advanced Diploma in Theatre, Zoutman’s teaching experience spans various dance companies, schools and universities.

The prestigious Port Elizabeth Dance Festival was founded in 1981 by Jennifer Abraham and Hermione Ballinger to provide a stage performance opportunity for all dancers, the benefit of feedback from professional adjudicators, and the pure exuberance of a celebration of dance shared by all studios in the area.

“PE Dance Festival has grown in leaps and bounds over the last four decades and is now proud to host every dance form, including ballet, contemporary/modern, tap, hip-hop, Spanish, Indian, Irish, African, fusion, free movement, ballroom dancing, cheerleading and adaptive dance [freestyle],” festival chair Nici Lovemore said.

“The wellbeing, development and evolution of dance in our region remain the very essence of the festival..

In 2021, the festival celebrated its 40th anniversary, which saw 26 dance studios from across the Eastern Cape take to the stage with a total of 624 performances throughout the festival week.

In keeping with the festival’s tradition, every dancer will receive a medal for participation, and will be competing for the sought-after annual trophies and awards to celebrate the 2022 festival.

Lovemore is encouraging all Eastern Cape dance studios to participate in the long-standing festival.

It is set to run from August 17 to 27 at the Savoy Theatre.

The festival will culminate in a gala celebration which will feature the performance highlights as well as the awards presentation on August 27.

Dance teachers from all dance studios in the Eastern Cape can register their students for participation by emailing festival secretary Carol-Anne Cash on pedancefestival@gmail.com or by calling her on 084-502-3300 before July 1.

HeraldLIVE