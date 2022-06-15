‘I’ll stand by every word to my dying day’: Amber Heard on her testimony

US actress Amber Heard says she will stand by her abuse allegations to “my dying day” as she prepares to appeal a ruling that she defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress revealed this in an exclusive interview with the TODAY show’s Savannah Guthrie.

The two-part interview, airing on June 14 and 15, saw the actress speak extensively about the trial and her stance on the allegations after the verdict.

A defiant Heard, 36, told Guthrie the outcome hadn’t sunk in and was “surreal and difficult”.

Asked if she stood by her allegations, she said: “Of course. To my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony”.

The actress revealed the trial was “the most humiliating and horrible thing” she had ever been through and she had “never felt more removed from my own humanity” as she did throughout the process.