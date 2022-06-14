Meet the top 10 beauties vying for Miss SA 2022 crown

SA is one step closer to meeting its new Miss SA with the unveiling of the top 10 finalists on Monday night.

Miss SA organisers announced the top 10 beauties set to vie for this year's title at a finale pageant taking place at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, on August 13.

This marks a return to Gauteng for the pageant, which was hosted in Cape Town last year in a glittering finale that saw Lalela Mswane emerge victorious.

As in previous years, the glamorous finale will also be broadcast live on DStv’s M-Net and Mzansi Magic and streamed for an international audience on the Miss SA app.

This year's contestants represent five provinces – Gauteng, which has four contestants, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Province with two each and Limpopo and North West with one finalist each.

Pageant organisers describe the dynamic 10 as "an impressive group and include a candidate attorney,law students, performing arts, dietetics, a psychology honours graduate, entrepreneurs, small business owners and models".