Britney Spears, Sam Asghari share pics from lavish wedding as couple moves home

US pop singer Britney Spears and her hubby Sam Asghari have shared stunning and intimate pictures from their lavish wedding as it's revealed that they've moved into a new home together.

Spears, 40, wed the personal trainer and actor, 28, last week at her former home in Sherman Oaks, California. The nuptials were attended by the likes of Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

Days after, the loved-up couple took to social media to share pictures and details from the star-studded affair.

The Toxic hit maker shared numerous pictures and videos with her 41.6-million followers on Instagram over the weekend, including a lengthy post about the special day.