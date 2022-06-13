‘I would give anything to go back to this night again’ — Jamie Bartlett’s partner Rosa looks back

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious is distraught after the death of her partner of nearly four years and has reflected on her last moments with the actor.

Jamie, who was famous for his role as David Genaro on etv's Rhythm City, died at Rosa's Johannesburg home after suffering cardiac arrest.

The night before his death, Rosa accompanied Jamie on what turned out to be his last public appearance at the Lifestyle Brooklyn Cub in Pretoria for Somizi's recent African Cuisine event.

Rosa took to her Instagram on Sunday to recall their last moments, penning a heartfelt Instagram post.

“This was literally the last night I spent with you. So happy, so in love and full of life, I would give anything to go back to this night again. Because if I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together I would have kept you awake. If I knew your heart would give in, I would have shared mine with you.

“What hurts the most is the fact that I will never be able to hold you, talk to you, hug you or kiss you like this ever again. It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest and it hurts so much,” she wrote.

Rosa spoke about how inconsolable she was since her partner's passing.

“I have so much I need to talk to you about still. I am struggling to cope without you. Nothing makes sense any more. I am devastated and empty ”