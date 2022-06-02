WATCH | AKA brings fan to tears when meeting him the first time
While many of us can try to prepare for the day we meet someone we idolise, we never imagine ourselves in the state of being starstruck.
A fan who recently met rapper Kieran "AKA" Forbes was overcome with emotion during his first encounter with the star.
In a video circulating on social media, a young fan is seen breaking down in tears while embracing AKA at a recent event.
A fan's reaction upon meeting AKA. pic.twitter.com/sYnsHaNp11— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 30, 2022
There are many celebrities who have similar encounters with their fans, from weeping to fainting. This happens more often than we expect.
While on his international tour, amapiano star Musa Keys and an unidentified young woman went viral when she pleaded with him to acknowledge her before taking off for his event in Bloemfontein.
“Musa Keys please, I love you. I waited long specially for you. I'm going with you guys. I love Musa Keys with all my heart,” the fan said before running after the moving car.
Rapper Siyabonga "Big Zulu" Nene recently took to his Instagram timeline to reflect on an experience when fans screamed and shouted his name, and one fan was brought to tears when hugging him for the first time.
Umlando hit maker Toss, real name Pholoso Masombuka, recently took time off from the spotlight to focus on his personal life. He has spoken about witnessing children cry when they see him and stopping him for photos.
Toss told TshisaLIVE although it was not easy, he appreciated the love and support his constantly received from his fans.
“It feels amazing and scary at the same time, but I’m enjoying the moment. I’m trying not to be succumbed by the pressure, I’m trying to keep it as solid as I can. Sometimes it can get overwhelming because people expect you to be happy all the time, but I’m handling quite well,” Toss told TshisaLIVE.
