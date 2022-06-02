Thuli Phongolo joins new amapiano show as a judge

Thuli Phongolo has taken to her Instagram to announce she will be on the judging panel of a new show that's set to air soon.

While the actress and DJ has received a lot of backlash for her DJing skills, it seems the more she gets tongues wagging, the more gigs she gets.

Thuli will be part of the competition that will seek out the next amapiano stars — from vocalists, producers and even lyricists.

On Wednesday Thuli shared a promotion video that revealed she will be judging the competition alongside JazziQ and DJ Qness.

“Please join me as we go on a journey to uncover amapiano's next superstar. Auditions are open from today till June 30. I’m so excited to announce that I will be one of your judges and I hope to see you on that stage,” she wrote

The show being promoted under the hashtag #Amapiano'sNextStar will be hosted by amapiano vocalist Bontle Smith and internet sensation and musician Robot Boii.