HERALD BOOK CLUB | Lucinda Riley’s only crime thriller an absolute winner

The Murders at Fleat House by Lucinda Riley is arguably one of her best books.

Riley, who died in July 2021 from cancer, penned The Murders at Fleat House when she was relatively unknown and trying to make her mark in the publishing world.

Riley’s eldest son, Harry Whittaker, shares how the book came to be published, 16 years after his mother wrote her first and only crime novel.

“In the case of The Olive Tree and The Butterfly Room, Lucinda undertook extensive rewrites (as any author revisiting a project after a decade would wish to),” he said.

“Mum has not had that opportunity in the case of The Murders at Fleat House. As such, I faced a quandary when taking the decision to release this book.

“Was it my responsibility to edit, adapt and update the text, as she would have wished to?

“After much contemplation, I felt that preserving Mum’s voice should take precedence. With this in mind, only the bare minimum editorial work has been undertaken.

“All that you will read, therefore, is Lucinda’s work from 2006,” he said.

The Murders at Fleat House is a departure from the sweeping Sister Series, but her signature style of weaving a story into its surrounds is a key factor of this book.

The compelling mystery thriller takes place at a small private boarding school in Norfolk, St Stephens.

One morning in Fleat House, the school bully Charlie Cavendish is found dead.

The paramedic rules it as an accident and the headmaster is keen to sweep the incident under the carpet and avoid a media frenzy.

But detective Jazmine Hunter is on the case and cannot rule out foul play.

As Jazz begins to probe the circumstances surrounding Charlie’s death, more bodies start to pile up.

This book has you gripped from the first paragraph. I finished it in one day. I could not put it down.

It was fascinating. I felt I was the detective trying to piece this complex puzzle together.

The characters are wonderfully flawed, so no-one is completely off the hook as far as suspects are concerned.

The book keeps you guessing right until the end.

It is one of my must-reads. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

