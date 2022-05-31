WATCH | 'See my evolution' — MaMkhize makes TV comeback on BET
Shauwn “Mam'Mkhize” Mkhize is making a comeback on the small screen with a brand new show on BET Africa.
The reality TV star and businesswoman will make her television return on June 11 on the show titled Mam'Mkhize: A Thanksgiving Special, documenting the ceremony she hosted in Sandton days after her 47th birthday, in a two-part special.
Mam'Mkhize took to her social media timeline on Sunday announcing the news.
“It’s been a long time coming, I’m over the moon that I finally got to have my thanksgiving and now I get to share the whole experience with you in this two-part special exclusive to @bet_africa coming soon.”
Mam'Mkhize had her fans itching to see her back on television since the first season of her reality show on Mzansi Magic's Kwa Mam'Mkhize.
While she is still contemplating whether to renew her reality show, Mam'Mkhize says she's given her fans something to hold onto.
“Fans can expect some important cultural elements, they can see the evolution of my journey from Kwa Mam'Mkhize and they are in for a spectacular event. I wanted to share a different part of my life with viewers and fans who have been loyal and supportive of me, my journey and my life.
“I thought, what better way to come back on TV than with a ceremony that is at the core of who I am. I’m a proud Zulu woman, my beliefs are rooted in my culture and I wanted to showcase that side of me. Not forgetting the gilts and glam of course,” she told TshisaLIVE.
Speaking of the African royalty themed event where she showcased performances by some of Mzansi's elite artists arriving on a camels and bringing out luxurious African fashion print, Mam'Mkhize said it was important for her to have gratitude despite the challenges she's faced over the years.
"[The ceremony] was my way of celebrating with friends and family that have been there for me and form part of my life. The last couple of years have not been easy, but I’m grateful and thankful for my experiences. It was important for me to say Thank You ... I wanted to celebrate culture and embrace Africa’s heritage. I am because my ancestors were, so that’s reason enough to celebrate and be thankful.”
Watch the trailor below:
Mam'Mkhize's timeline has been flooded with many congratulatory messages from her friends, fans and colleagues and she assures TshisaLIVE there is more to follow as she gears to reveal more great news in due course.
“At this moment there are no plans to have season 2 of Kwa Mam'Mkhize but stay tuned to my journey. There are a number of projects that are unravelling, can’t go into too much detail, but make sure you are ready for Shauwn Mkhize at all times.”
