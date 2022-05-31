‘South Africa ke gangster’s paradise’ — Cassper Nyovest’s bank card ‘cloned’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest no longer feels his money is safe at banks.

The star is in disbelief after someone cloned his bank card and has been having the time of their life with the rapper's money.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper revealed he doesn't know how much the card cloners got away with.

"Someone cloned one of my FNB cards and they have been having a ball with my money. It took me a while to notice so I don't know how much they stole but I want to know how is it so easy to get a card cloned? Isn't our money supposed to be safe with the banks?" he tweeted.