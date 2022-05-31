Lorcia Cooper returns to 'Scandal' as Erin, ready to fight for her kid

Seasoned actress and choreographer Lorcia Cooper is set to make a return to Scandal! after she left the soapie a couple of years ago.

The soapie said in a statement it is going to revive a storyline involving Dintle (Mapaseka Nyokong) and a child she had years ago.

“All the Scandal! legacy fans will remember Lorcia Cooper, who played Erin on the show so many years ago. In the story, Dintle decided that it was best to let go of her newborn child due to her financial situation at the time. Erin (Lorcia Cooper — Khumalo) and Tino decided to adopt the child and treat her as their own — on the understanding that Dintle would not interfere in the process at all, even in the future,” read the statement.

At the time of her departure from the soapie Lorcia opened up to TV Plus magazine about her reason for leaving.

“It's very simple,” the actress told the publication.

“When it's time, it's time. I've been in soapies for so long. I've been on Scandal! for four years and before that I was on Backstage. So I just felt that it was time for something new.”

She, however, added that she would always be open to the prospect of returning to the Scandal! set, but only on a temporary basis.

Lorcia told TshisaLIVE she left TV screens for a time because she felt like she was being typecast and needed to reposition herself differently.

“I needed to be able to know who I was and what I could give. When you discover what you have to give, you become invaluable to yourself. I also think that being coloured in this industry is a flipping hard thing because there are not a lot of roles for coloured people any more, not on our local screens anyway,” she said at the time.