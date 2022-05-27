Healing and dealing theme for gospel show

Evening of cultural music aimed at rebuilding after pandemic losses

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

In one way or another, everyone has been significantly affected by the global outbreak of Covid-19 and, while life has somewhat settled into a new normal, many people are still dealing with and healing from the aftermath.



The second event in the countdown to the Ebubeleni Festival in December aims to aid in the healing of both artists and music lovers. ..