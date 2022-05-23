‘I’m not dying, I’m OK’ — Samthing Soweto addresses weight loss concerns

Singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto has set the record straight on speculation around his weight loss.

There has been widespread concern about the singer's health after he posted a video online in February reacting to the death of rapper Riky Rick.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samthing Soweto revealed he is going through some things but was not sick.

"I just wanted to address people talking about my weight and stuff. You guys are not wrong, I am going through some stuff. I just want to thank everyone who sent their prayer.

"I'm not dying, I'm OK. I'm not sick, I've just changed my lifestyle. There are things I don't do and eat anymore, There are things I do every day, physical activity. Those things make people change. So that's why I look like this."