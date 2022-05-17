×

Leisure

Chef Siba responds to calls to intervene in Tito Mboweni’s kitchen

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
17 May 2022
Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana says former finance minister Tito Mboweni's cooking is improving.
Image: Supplied

Critics of former finance minister Tito Mboweni's cooking might need to consider taking a back seat because one of SA's most acclaimed chefs, Siba Mtongana, has spoken.

Mboweni recently shared his latest attempt at lamb stew on social media and, as usual, received mixed responses from his followers. While some saw improvements, other called for him to stick to politics and business,

One user called for chef Siba to “humbly intervene” in Mboweni's kitchen.

Siba's only criticism of Mboweni's latest dish was the size of his garlic and onion.

“OK Mzansi, let's be fair. The former finance minister's cooking is improving drastically  You have to have ‘faith’. No need for intervention from me.

"Besides the size of garlic and onion, give him some kudos, please bahlali. He’s really trying and improving. I mean the lamb stew this time around doesn’t look too bad?"

She said Mboweni's critics might be surprised by how good it tastes. 

Mboweni is no stranger to sharing his meals and catching heat from critics online.

Lately, he's been big on telling his critics to “have faith” in him.

Here's a look at other times he responded to critics:

