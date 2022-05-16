'You healed so many with your music' -Mzansi pay tribute to gospel legend Deborah Fraser

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran gospel legend Deborah Fraser who passed away on Sunday afternoon.

The star's family confirmed the news in a statement on social media, revealing that the singer died in the presence of loved ones after a short illness.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend and gospel musician Dr Deborah Fraser following a short illness. She passed today after midday, in the presence of her family and friends.” read the statement.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Luanda Ramatswi, who is a gospel singer and the late Deborah's mentee, said the legend was like a mother to him and was always a phone call away. A mother who was able to rebuke and guide him about his character as a gospel artist.

He said the gospel star was battling to walk and her feet were the only thing that were ailing her.

“She could walk but not for long because she stayed in hospital for two months in January and February so the body was still not well because she is an elder. She would walk for a while and then get tired that's why she was performing in a wheelchair because she couldn't stand for that long, because her body was not well at all.

“Mme Deborah loved jokes, wherever she was she was always happy ... she was a very good and a very straightforward person. If she didn't like it she would say it straight away,” he said

Social media has been flooded with fond memories of the star's music and the impact it has had on their lives.

Deborah's death came hours after Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane was laid to rest.

She released multiple albums and won the SABC Crown Gospel Music award in the Best Female Artist category, among other awards SAMA, Metro & Kora for best gospel.

