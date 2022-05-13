Lady Du's father DJ Choc apologises for viral insults video, says he was venting

Amapiano songstress Lady Du's father, the legendary DJ Choc, has apologised for the viral video of him going off at his daughter.

In a statement shared on his Instagram he explained that the video was sent to a family member and was not meant for social media.

“Following the claims made by my daughter, I shot the video and shared it with a family member to vent my frustrations regarding a story purported by Lady Du about her childhood. The claims are unfounded and baseless,” he wrote.

In the clip, DJ Choc lambasted Lady Du for saying she grew up poor.

“What is she doing now? She did not grow up poor, she had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. Today you see me as a piece of sh*t but she can go around telling people she grew up poor,” he said.