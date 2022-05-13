Lady Du's father DJ Choc apologises for viral insults video, says he was venting
Amapiano songstress Lady Du's father, the legendary DJ Choc, has apologised for the viral video of him going off at his daughter.
In a statement shared on his Instagram he explained that the video was sent to a family member and was not meant for social media.
“Following the claims made by my daughter, I shot the video and shared it with a family member to vent my frustrations regarding a story purported by Lady Du about her childhood. The claims are unfounded and baseless,” he wrote.
In the clip, DJ Choc lambasted Lady Du for saying she grew up poor.
“What is she doing now? She did not grow up poor, she had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. Today you see me as a piece of sh*t but she can go around telling people she grew up poor,” he said.
In his statement, he said his intention was to set the record straight about his daughter's upbringing.
“My intention wasn't to cause any harm or engage in the social media drama that ensued, my intention was to clarify and shed light on the matter. However, I do acknowledge that matters could have been handled better on my end and for that, I deeply apologise.”
Lady Du told TshisaLIVE her post was taken out of context.
“I experienced depression in 2021. I lost everything that I had. I was out of home and didn't want to bother him with my stress and stuff. It was a motivational post. It had nothing to do with me saying I grew up poor.
“Somebody misread my post and went and told my dad that I said I didn't have this and that [growing up] . I've never in my life said I was poor, and that I can vouch on God. My dad doesn't have social media so I think somebody saw my post and went to ask him when that happened.”
