‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso ‘Paxton’ Molokomme graduates cum laude at UJ

Skeem Saam actor and TV presenter Thabiso Molokomme graduated recently with top honours.

The 20-year-old, who graduated with a diploma in operations management, shared his exciting news on his Instagram.

The star, who plays lead character Paxton Kgomo in Skeem Saam, said he secured 20 distinctions in his diploma from the University of Johannesburg and graduated cum laude.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thabiso said he worked hard and is planning to study further but not in the traditional stream.

“Exciting is an understatement. I worked long mornings, days and nights to achieve it and I'm so extremely proud of myself. This shows that having big goals, praying and working hard can get you anywhere. I do plan on studying further but I won't be enrolled for traditional modes of education.”

He celebrated his milestone with close friends and family and plans to create more celebratory moments and memories.

“On the night of my graduation I went out of for dinner with my family and close friends. Ever since I graduated I told myself I won't eat breakfast, lunch nor dinner in my home. I will go out to eat. I'm also flying myself to Cape Town to celebrate this magical achievement as well as my 21st birthday.