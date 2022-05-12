Siyabonga 'Sdumo' Zubane: Who was this talented 23-year-old whose life was cut short?

Siyabonga's mother and friends speak.

By Joy Mphande -

Thobile Zubane has spoken about her shattered heart ahead of her son Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane's memorial service on Thursday, expressing hope she will get some answers after the 23-year-old's tragic death on May 1.



For the public, he was best known as “Sdumo” in Mzansi Magic's series Gomora, but for his family and friends, he was a fun-loving and talented person with a “childlike spirit” — which makes reports of him having committed suicide even more painful for his mom...