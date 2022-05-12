Minnie Dlamini and her ex deny that 'cheating' ended their marriage

Minnie Dlamini and her estranged husband Quinton Jones have denied claims that infidelity ended their marriage.

This follows after the former couple's marriage made Mzansi's trends list recently with many tongues wagging about what led to their relationship fallout. Tweeps ran with an unverified rumour that Minnie had had an affair with businessman Edwin Sodi which led ultimately to her divorce.

In a joint statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the media personality and Jones denied the reports, saying that they were false and “baseless.”

Read the statement below:

We have been made aware of various allegations regarding our divorce circulating on social media since yesterday. Without saying much more, all the allegations made are false, damaging, and malicious.

Fabrications of such a damaging manner are both unnecessary and hurtful in a matter that is already sensitive to us.

Our shared priority is to remain friends and co-parent our son. We kindly ask that you allow us to go through our private processes without dragging ourselves, our families, and our loved ones into baseless rumours and social media sensationalism. These baseless rumours affect not only us, but our child.

Considering the nature of the allegations made, legal action will be taken against the relevant parties.