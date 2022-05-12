DJ Black Coffee, YoungstaCPT remember late rapper Riky Rick

It's been almost three months since Riky Rick's funeral and the rapper's words “We don't die, we multiply” have kept his memory alive.

Riky and his “Grootman” shared a special relationship that Black Coffee will cherish for years to come.

Taking to Twitter, the Grammy award wining DJ shared a picture of him and Riky Rick dressed in white with a heart emoji.

Black Coffee spoke fondly about Riky at his memorial service in Braamfontein.

He said the rapper always gave off positive vibes and showed unconditional love to people. He spoke about how he was the life of the party even though he was struggling privately and remembered how the rapper reached out for help from him.

“In November, after a night out with Riky and some friends, early in the morning I woke up and got a message from Riky. He was like ‘OG, sorry to do this to you, but I need to talk to you. I’m going through so much. I don’t want to let people down, can we please meet?’ I was like, this guy, last night he was the life of the party and I didn’t see anything ... and I was like, 'OK cool, let’s meet'.”