WATCH | Lady Du gets her mom a stunning Merc for Mother's Day

Lady Du hogged headlines recently after her father, who is popularly known as DJ Choc, shared a video on social media that went viral. Lady Du's father slammed the amapiano star for apparently making claims she grew up in poverty.

“What is she doing now? She did not grow up poor, she had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. Today you see me as a piece of sh*t but she can go around telling people she grew up poor,” he said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the star said her post was taken out of context and her father had caught wind of a misconstrued story. She said her father was hurting, because they've always been close.

Speaking of her relationship with her father, Lady Du sobbed and said she'd always had a close-knit relationship with him, but people were always trying to break them apart, and this incident was yet another example.

“My dad and I have always had a close relationship. He's my idol. As time goes by, with the industry and how we are, there are always people in the middle who want to see us break because we've always had a strong bond. I think that's why it's affecting him more emotionally.”

