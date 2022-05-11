'A rebirth of sorts' — Katlego Maboe celebrates sold out show

Media personality and singer Katlego Maboe is filled with gratitude after headlining a sold out music show in Cape Town on Sunday.

The former Expresso presenter was in the line-up of the inaugural Mother's Day celebration, MAMA MIA! event alongside Tracey Lange, Alfred Adriaan, Belinda Davids, Tarryn Lamb, Don Vino Prins, Loukmaan Adams and Emo Adams.

Katlego took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday recalling the experience, dubbing it a weekend of "rebirth".

“This past Mother’s Day weekend represented a rebirth of sorts — an occasion overflowing with so much love, energy and pure fun. I owe it all to God for putting such amazing people in my path. Thank you to every person who sold out #MamaMiaCpt in celebration of mothers everywhere. WOW! Those moments will live on forever in me.

“To @tarryn_lamb , @donvinoprins , @therealbelindadavids , @iamloukmaan, @traceylange, @alfredadriaan, Take Note Band and the entire crew (front and backstage) — thank you for making this such a soul replenishing experience for all to fill their cups. I love you guys! Here’s to the first of many to come!” he wrote.