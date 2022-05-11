'A rebirth of sorts' — Katlego Maboe celebrates sold out show
Media personality and singer Katlego Maboe is filled with gratitude after headlining a sold out music show in Cape Town on Sunday.
The former Expresso presenter was in the line-up of the inaugural Mother's Day celebration, MAMA MIA! event alongside Tracey Lange, Alfred Adriaan, Belinda Davids, Tarryn Lamb, Don Vino Prins, Loukmaan Adams and Emo Adams.
Katlego took to his Instagram timeline on Tuesday recalling the experience, dubbing it a weekend of "rebirth".
“This past Mother’s Day weekend represented a rebirth of sorts — an occasion overflowing with so much love, energy and pure fun. I owe it all to God for putting such amazing people in my path. Thank you to every person who sold out #MamaMiaCpt in celebration of mothers everywhere. WOW! Those moments will live on forever in me.
“To @tarryn_lamb , @donvinoprins , @therealbelindadavids , @iamloukmaan, @traceylange, @alfredadriaan, Take Note Band and the entire crew (front and backstage) — thank you for making this such a soul replenishing experience for all to fill their cups. I love you guys! Here’s to the first of many to come!” he wrote.
Emo Adams shared a glimpse of the weekend celebration on his Instagram timeline.
Katlego Maboe has beenmaking strides in his attempts to rebuild his career after his private life made headlines.
In 2020 the media personality was embroiled in a cheating scandal which led to lawsuits and him losing his Outsurance and presenting gig on Expresso as abuse allegations came to light.
Reflecting on the hardships he faced for two years after that debacle, Katlego said it took him a long time to smile again.
“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here — now,” he shared.
