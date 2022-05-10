Toss decides to take a break from the limelight to focus on his mental health

Umlando hit maker Toss has decided to take time off to deal with his personal life.

The star, whose real name is Pholoso Masombuka, took to his Instagram to share that his career was booming but his personal life not so much, and he would be absent for a little while.

“Have a few things to sort out personally so ngizoba off for is’khathi hade for any inconveniences to ama promoter and nabantu who want to cav me rock. My mental health iza k’qala bafwethu, I’ll be back to operate with you guys soon. For now ithi ngiyo thola usizo,” he wrote.