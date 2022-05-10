Jub Jub pens a heartwarming message to Kelly Khumalo on Mother’s Day

In her reality show aired on Showmax, Life with Kelly Khumalo, the singer and businesswoman revealed that contrary to popular belief, Jub Jub has never tried to reach out to her so that he could be reunited with his son.

Jub Jub raised eyebrows during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill when he played a voice note he sent to Kelly in the hopes of squashing rumours that he had never attempted to reach out to his son.

He later apologised to Kelly for the comments made during the interview in December.

This comes after City Press reported that Moja Love's founder and CEO Aubrey Tau gave the Uyajola 99 presenter an ultimatum to apologise to Kelly Khumalo, for insinuating she uses “muti”, should he wish to return to the screen.

In his statement shared on his Instagram, Jub Jub said he hoped to reach a consensus with the singer to co-parent.

“I am hoping and most importantly praying that you and I will one day reach an amicable solution to co-parent our champ. All I beg for is an opportunity to be part of his life.

“You are the mother of my son and I have a lot of respect for you. In me trying to set the record straight about me being absent father to my son or me not caring or loving him, a lot of wrong happened in a short space of time during that interview.”