'I don't like to be disrespected' — Rebecca Malope responds to apology from Bucy Rabede and her manager

Dr Rebecca Malope says she's grateful for the prayers from her fans and is ready to move past the debacle that transpired at the live concert recording of gospel singer Bucy Radabe at Sun City Super bowl in the North West on April 30.

The veteran gospel star had her fans concerned on social media after she expressed how she was left hurt by an incident that transpired backstage.

According to Rebecca, before she went on stage to perform her hit single Nkarabe alongside Bucy, the singer's husband, manager Thapelo Thoboke, hurled insults at her backstage allegedly saying “f*ck off” when she refused to comply with a programme she was not informed about.

The retired gospel singer told TshisaLIVE that though the saga had left a bad taste in her mouth, she was willing to look past it in the hope that no-one else experiences “such treatment”.

“I prayed about it and I'm comforted by God. I'm fine now and by the prayers that Mzansi sent my way. That hole is closed now. I don't like to be angry, I like being in a happy space. I'm better now.

“The insults were not something I could accept. No-one deserves that treatment, from an upcoming artist backup vocalist or anyone doing the smallest job at a gig does not deserve that treatment,” she said.

Rebecca added that the verbal altercation she experienced from Thapelo had reminded her of the abuse her mother endured at the hands of her father.

“Abuse is not acceptable. It triggered my past abuse, I felt I was experiencing what my mother and sister went through ... you don't trigger that memory in my mind, don't trigger the memories which I have tried to heal from for so many years, and bring back those scars.”