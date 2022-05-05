‘Julie & Julia’, ‘Eat Pray Love’: Five foodie movies to watch with mom

Mother’s Day Sunday lunch has never been this easy to share, via a movie together with big helpings of drama and good food. Set the scene, pull up a couch, pop the bubbles, gather some snacks and get cosy with mom.

FOR THE CLASSIC COOK

JULIE & JULIA 2009

Meryl Streep and Amy Adams star in this movie that parallels the lives of two cooks — one famous, the other a young blogger trying to emulate Julia Child by aspiring to cook 524 of her recipes. Child is attributed with making French cuisine accessible to Americans through her many cookbooks and TV shows. For foodies there’s lots to chew on. It's entertaining without being too academic. Soak up the different kitchen scenes, the gleaming cookware including the famous Le Creuset orange pots and enjoy dipping into French cuisine.