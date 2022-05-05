'I am sorry that our own killed you at home' — Tributes pour in for Chris Kazadi

Tributes for model and actor Chris Kazadi have been pouring in on social media.

Close friends to the actor confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE without revealing details of the cause.

His brother, actor Joe Kazadi, took to his social media timeline speaking of how he inconsolable he was following the news.

“My blood first of all as your big bro I am so proud of you Kazadi wa mawu. You did the impossible in a country that [is] not our own. From the south where we saw some of the hardest struggles as foreign kids, you rised up like it was home [sic]. Kazadi what will be my career without you my bro?!

“Now I am at the back of a car crying on my way to go comfort Mom. I am so sorry my G. I am sorry that our own killed you at home where you supposed to be safe, I am sorry that we weren’t there to protect you.”