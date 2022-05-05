'I am sorry that our own killed you at home' — Tributes pour in for Chris Kazadi
Tributes for model and actor Chris Kazadi have been pouring in on social media.
Close friends to the actor confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE without revealing details of the cause.
His brother, actor Joe Kazadi, took to his social media timeline speaking of how he inconsolable he was following the news.
“My blood first of all as your big bro I am so proud of you Kazadi wa mawu. You did the impossible in a country that [is] not our own. From the south where we saw some of the hardest struggles as foreign kids, you rised up like it was home [sic]. Kazadi what will be my career without you my bro?!
“Now I am at the back of a car crying on my way to go comfort Mom. I am so sorry my G. I am sorry that our own killed you at home where you supposed to be safe, I am sorry that we weren’t there to protect you.”
Actor Runaldo Leighton Hendricks also passed away in a car accident on Saturday morning.
Overberg Productions publicist Michelle Nortje confirmed the news to Channel 24.
“Getroud met Rugby can confirm that Runaldo Hendricks passed away in a car accident this morning. Further details have not yet been confirmed. For us at Getroud met Rugby, it's very sad to hear about his passing, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones.”
Close friends and family members have been lamenting the passing of Runaldo and sending condolences to his family.
See some of the tributes posted below:
“Rest softly my dear friend. It was an absolute honour to know you and to work with you and call you a friend ... You will be greatly missed ... To your whole family, my prayers go out to you . We are broken with you ... Many light and love for you ... Rest softly with our Heavenly Father my friend” a close friend wrote on social media.
#Getroud MetRrugby star Runaldo Leighton Hendricks ( Zappa) died in a car crash on Saturday. RIP🙏Condolences to all family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all 🙏— Thelma Mac (@L0VI3mac) May 1, 2022
Ai Runaldo Leighton Hendricks ,Rus sag my liewe vriend. Dit was n absolute eer om jou te ken en om saam met jou te werk...Posted by Adriaan Marais on Saturday, April 30, 2022
Getroud met Rugby bevestig die hartseer nuus dat Runaldo Hendricks, die karakter Zappa in GMR, vanoggend oorlede is. Ons dink aan sy familie. Rus in vrede, Runaldo.🤍 #RIVRunaldo #kykNETGMR pic.twitter.com/fwnvDRWMTU— Getroud met Rugby (@GMR_kykNet) April 30, 2022
Runaldo was known for his role as Stryders rugby player Zappa Hendricks on kykNET’s weekday soap Getroud met Rugby, a character he had played since 2016.