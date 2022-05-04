Nadia Nakai calls her rapper boyfriend AKA 'The one' - leaves the TL chaotic!

Love is in the air and the romance between rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA seems to be going strong, despite the naysayers.

The pair were spotted at Konka, a popular hip and happening spot in Soweto, recently and they were all loved with each other. They both took to the socials to let the online audience into their PDAs and lovey dovey moments.

Nadia shared a snap of herself cosying up to her lover AKA in an Instagram post over the weekend. She captioned the image, “The One.” She was having the time of her life dancing and singing along to AKA’s songs as he performed with DA L.E.S.

AKA took to Instagram and also shared a picture of his girlfriend leaning in for a kiss.

"Ragga ragga ragga”,he captioned the pic.

Recently, the couple's relationship caused a stir on the socials after they were reported to have allegedly had an altercation during a show in Ghana, allegations which the pair denied.