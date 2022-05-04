Intaba Yase Dubai says he recorded ‘Mali Enigi’ before signing to Ambitiouz

Rapper Lindokuhle “Intaba Yase Dubai” Msomi recently opened up about his song that has repeatedly thrust him into the spotlight, Mali Eningi

In an episode of Podcast and Chill on Monday the rapper said when he created the song he was not signed under Ambitiouz Entertainment.

“At a later stage Big Zulu told me he put Riky Rick on the song. At that time I didn't know the song, I only knew that part where I contributed, which was in January when I wanted to release it, so in September I got signed at Ambitiouz. That's how the song was released.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Intaba Yase Dubai were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

